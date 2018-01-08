Daily Pat Political Point–January 8, 2018–Dems Must Back Legalized Pot

January 8, 2018

President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions are reversing Obama Era policy, and declaring a war on pot! They are on the wrong side of history, but will Democrats seize on this great opportunity? Here’s the “Daily Pat Political Point” with WSGW’s First Day host, Pat Johnston.

*******************************************************

Attorney General Jeff Beauregard Sessions is renewing his war against marijuana.

The Justice Department rescinded an Obama administration rule that prevents prosecutors from attacking states that legalized marijuana.

Federal law still prohibits the distribution and usage of marijuana.

Sessions made the announcement days after California became the eighth state to legalize recreational cannabis use.

Now, U.S. Attorneys have the freedom to enforce marijuana laws in each state.

It made perfect sense to stop wasting our resources on punitive marijuana laws. That’s why 29 states have passed some form of medical or recreational marijuana use.

But it didn’t make sense for President Trump and Jeff Sessions.

They are choosing to punish states, like Colorado, which enjoyed a windfall of cash thanks to regulated marijuana. Colorado reports $225 million has been generated in marijuana taxes.

Because of Colorado’s success, Michigan voters may enact their own marijuana legalization initiative this year. Pot sales could help pay for important projects, like Michigan’s pot-hole stricken roads!

Michigan already has a medical marijuana law, and is accepting applications for dispensaries. It’s expected Michigan will create $21 million in tax revenue from medical marijuana.

This is where America is moving.

Americans overwhelmingly support pot legalization efforts with 64% in favor , according to the latest Gallup Poll. In fact, 51% of Republicans back legalization efforts.

But Trump and Sessions are telling you, the people, that your opinion doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is their non-scientific and antiquated views on marijuana.

It’s always fun to watch conservatives, like Sessions, argue for the importance of states’ rights, until they despise states’ rights.

That’s why it’s time for federal and state Democrats to strongly back federal marijuana legalization efforts.

The American people want it.

It would generate much-needed revenue while simultaneously cutting our prison population. So, we’d save money in court and incarceration costs.

Plus, legalizing marijuana would strike a blow to foreign drug cartels, not to mention pharmaceutical cartels that are flooding regions of this country with opioids, which unlike pot, really are killing Americans.

Democrats, this is a slam dunk issue for you guys in 2018.

Fight for it.

You’ll be rewarded.

I promise.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Poli