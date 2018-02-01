Daily Pat Political Point–January 31, 2018–War On Solar

January 31, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. President Trump has levied a tariff on solar panel exports in an attempt to save coal.

President Trump declared the fictional “War On American Energy” was over during his State Of The Union.

I think that means the fictional “War On Coal” is over?

Trump’s EPA Chief, and fossil fuel water boy, Scott Pruitt, has been working at breaking down rules meant to protect Americans from harmful coal pollutants.

Like his boss, Pruitt doesn’t trust those nerdy scientists who’ve concluded that man-made climate change is real.

That means the rest of us suffer with dirtier air and streams.

All in the name to save a dying coal industry.

Donald Trump promised the impossible. He can’t save coal. If he’s a smart businessman as he claims (although his numerous bankruptcies and fraudulent Trump University say otherwise), Trump knows coal is dying.

The marketplace has decided coal is yesteryear.

Cheaper natural gas produced by fracking severely injured American coal. A significant drop in coal exports, especially from China, severely injured coal.

Obama’s protections had a nominal effect, at best.

There was nothing wrong with that. Obama simply wanted to gently nudge America into the future of cleaner forms of energy.

Solar prices have plunged so much that it’s beginning to be cheaper than coal!

And perhaps that explains why Trump decided to place a tariff on solar panel exports.

Now, Obama had placed a tariff on Chinese exports. But Trump’s tariff is for every other country.

Why would Trump do this?

Because solar is popular. Solar is cheaper. Solar is major a job creator with thousands of Americans working in the solar panel installation business.

Trump is harming this one thriving energy sector in a desperate attempt to save a dying energy sector.

I’m told this is winning.

For whom, exactly?

