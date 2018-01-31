Daily Pat Political Point –January 30, 2018–Why Not Fight For Hispanic Vote?

January 30, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Republicans refuse to fight for the Hispanic vote, and would rather keep demonizing the Hispanic community. Why?

*******************************************

Why have Republicans chosen to demonize Hispanics?

Republicans were actually beginning to make ground with Hispanic voters. President George W. Bush garnered 34% of the Hispanic vote in 2004.

Bush knew the Hispanic population was growing. Instead of alienating that vote, the Bush campaign went after the vote, and won a third of it.

Today’s Republicans don’t want to fight for the Hispanic vote.

They’d rather ban it.

Donald Trump collected only 28% of the Hispanic vote in 2016, and that number will probably drop by 2020.

Perhaps calling Mexican immigrants “rapists” and “drug dealers” didn’t endure the Hispanic community to the Republican brand.

Republicans would rather press ahead with their hateful immigration agenda that builds costly and useless walls, while deporting Dreamers.

Trump and his allies also want to change “chain migration,” which allows families to sponsor a family member for immigration. Trump’s proposal would limit a family to sponsor only to spouses and minor children.

The Trump administration says chain migration must be curbed after the New York City attack which killed eight bicyclists last Fall, and then the New York subway bomb attempt in December.

Yet restraining chain migration wouldn’t have stopped those incidents since chain migration didn’t lead to the attacks!

Conservatives argue they use facts while liberals use feelings. Here’s a fact for you:

52% of a University of Chicago’s Booth School panel of economists said low-skilled immigration improves the lives of average U.S. citizens. And by an 89-0 vote, the panel agreed that high-skilled immigration would be sufficiently beneficial to average Americans.

Here’s another fact:

Net migration from Mexico turned to net zero after the 2007-08 financial crisis. Then years after, more Mexicans returned to their native country than those who came to the U.S.!

Those are the facts

Trump and the right-wing are invested in the fear of the immigrant.

They can’t stop now.

Fear is all they’ve got. Not facts.

If conservatives dealt with facts, they’d drop this wicked xenophobia and concentrate on domestic right wing terrorism.

You know, if the Republican brand was so awesome, why not convince Hispanics to vote for conservative policies.

Or maybe all hope is lost as Republicans have burned that bridge by demonizing all Hispanics.

They have no where else to go than push-on with their hate.

pat@wsgw.com