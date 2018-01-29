Daily Pat Political Point–January 29, 2018–NFL Should Glorify Peace?

January 29, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The NFL and the Defense Department have politicized war for years. One Fox Sports broadcaster says it’s time to maybe drop that ritual.

Fox Sports Radio anchorman Tom Looney recently tweeted a picture of a wounded military veteran receiving a prosthetic leg. Under the picture, Looney tweeted the following:

“War isn’t glamorous. Maybe the NFL should preach PEACE before a game every so often, instead of glorifying the military before EVER GAME. Or is promoting PEACE, politically incorrect in America??? And if it is…What’s that say about us?

This from a guy who works for FOX Sports.

But Looney hits on something that forever has bothered me.

Recall, Republican Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake unveiled a report back in 2015 showing the defense department spent some $53 million for professional sports teams to pay tribute to the military.

So, when you attend a ballgame, and see the honor guard, or a watch service member throwing the first pitch, the government is paying professional teams for that service.

It’s paid patriotism.

You wonder why all of these so-called patriotic NFL owners would even accept such a government handout.

They didn’t dare allow Colin Kaepernick a chance to play because of a peaceful protest during the National Anthem. But, oh boy, those same American Flag-waving owners didn’t mind collecting a paycheck to show-off their love of country.

What? They couldn’t ante-up some of their own cash to highlight brave servicemen and servicewomen themselves?

But even worse, this Sunday’s Super Bowl will feature the pomp and circumstance our military can offer. An honor guard. Some planes, for sure, even though the game takes place inside a dome!

Why are we subjected to constant images of war and battle rather than images of peace, or those who advocate solutions through peaceful means?

Or is that considered “weak?”

Instead of kind gestures in which we quickly celebrate their service to country, perhaps a better way to honor our military members is to stop sending them overseas to fight stupid wars!

Think of the lives, and the trillions of dollars, we could’ve saved had we stopped the military industrial complex’s march into Iraq.

pat@wsgw.com

