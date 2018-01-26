Daily Pat Political Point–January 26, 2018–This Is What Happens

January 26, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Constant conspiracy talk of anti-Trump forces within the intelligence and law enforcement communities is driving right-wing terrorism.

*****************************************************

Liberal media sheep shocked @realDonaldTrump thought about firing Corrupt Mueller and his liberal team of Hillary lovers, which HE DID NOT DO! They have NO CLUE about what’s coming. Tick tock, tick tock….Stay tuned Irredeemable deplorables. Best Sean — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) January 26, 2018

A Novi, MI man threatened to kill CNN employees.

Authorities arrested 22-year old Brandon Griesemer who called CNN and said, “Fake news,” and that he was going to gun-down CNN staff.

According to a police affidavit, Griesemer also used a derogatory term for African Americans, and then shouted that he was on his way “right now to gun the (expletive) CNN crew down,” and that he was “coming to kill” them.

I looked up the word, “terrorism,” in the dictionary. It says: The use of violence and threats to intimidate or coerce, especially for political purposes.

Do you think this specific case falls under the definition of terrorism?

I wonder why President Trump never tweeted anything about this story?

I wonder.

Anyway, how does this latest incident of right wing terrorism happen?

Maybe it’s from the conservative media’s grand conspiracy theory of a secret anti-Trump society inside government

Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson said he had a source tell him text messages between former agents Lisa Page and Peter Strzok revealed a deep, dark, secret society within the intelligence apparatus of the United States government.

Guess what? The so-called “secret society” turned out to be a joke.

The words “secret society” were used in one text by Ms. Page to Mr. Strzok, and it was used in jest. It was a joke.

Like Senator Ron Johnson, who’s now walking back those charges.

And by the way, Special Council Robert Mueller, who’s running an investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, removed Page and Strzok once he became aware of their anti-Trump views.

We can’t say the same about the anti-Hillary Clinton New York FBI office, which pushed the email and Clinton Foundation conspiracies.

Sean Hannity has repeatedly called Mueller and his investigation “corrupt” without showing credible evidence to backup the claim.

But why does he need evidence? Just making a claim without fact is supposedly “real news” nowadays.

Whether it’s Benghazi, ACORN, Planned Parenthood selling baby body parts, Barack Obama’s missing birth certificate (pushed by Donald Trump), or an anti-Trump deep state within the intelligence apparatus of the government, crazy conspiracies have driven the right wing off-the-cliff.

And that’s how we get terrorism threats on the media, or actual right-wing terrorism, like the tragedy in Charlottesville last summer.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point”