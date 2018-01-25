Daily Pat Political Point–January 25, 2018–Nassar Case Breaks Down More Walls

January 25, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Larry Nassar’s conviction breaks down another wall of the institutional structure that protects men in powerful positions.

Dr. Larry Nassar will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The former U.S. Olympic Gymnastics and Michigan State University sports doctor received a 40-175 year prison term for molesting young girls, or as Judge Rosemarie Aquilina described it, “a death warrant.”

Nassar’s decades of sexual abuse is the byproduct of a system that enables such criminal activity to occur in the first place.

If not for Rachael Denhollander, who knows if Nassar would still be performing these disgusting acts on more girls.

She came forward in 2016 after reading a newspaper investigation about how U.S.A. Gymnastics failed to address allegations of abuse.

Denhollander revealed how Nassar engaged in “degrading and humiliating sex acts” on her when she was just a 15 -year old club gymnast.

And thanks to her, and the over a hundred of Nassar’s other victims, a sickening system is being slowly ripped-down.

Members of U.S.A. Gymnastics’ leadership have resigned, but it’s far from over for that organization.

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has resigned.

But MSU is in major trouble.

Major trouble.

We know that several Michigan State officials were made aware of Nassar’s abuse years ago by gymnasts, along with volleyball and softball players.

The Larry Nassar case is another example of how the institutional structure virtually protected a man in a powerful position.

Several of the women who testified shared a common theme of feeling powerless.

But U.S. Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman told Nassar during the hearing that “the tables have turned.”

For years, men in powerful positions could walk between the raindrops while they preyed on women. They knew society’s social structure would keep them protected.

The #MeToo movement is trying to change all of that.

Today, women are exposing the heinous sexually abusive crimes perpetrated by Hollywood and media moguls, like Harvey Weinstein and the late Roger Ailes, or politicians like Donald Trump and Roy Moore.

You probably didn’t notice by the dearth of press coverage, but millions of women marched last weekend across the nation.

Women have become mobilized to change the old system. As Aly Raisman said, “We are here. We have our voices, and we are not going anywhere.”

The tables are indeed starting to turn.

