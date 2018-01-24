Daily Pat Political Point–January 24, 2018–Nerds Of Failure

January 24, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Governor Rick Snyder gave his final State Of The State this week.

I boycotted @onetoughnerd final SOS tonight. He’s an abysmal failure. Oh, he’s been a boon for the #Devos right wing agenda, including a corrupt #charterschool system. But he took cash from middle class & gave it to corporations & rich. And, of course, #FlintWaterCrisis. — Patrick Johnston (@PatJohnston18) January 24, 2018

Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder has given his final State Of The State address. Unlike his past speeches, I couldn’t generate the energy to care about it enough to give it a listen.

Snyder declared Michigan is back despite her unemployment numbers slowly rising during the last five months.

Is Michigan in better shape now than it was in 2010?

Marginally, yes. And why?

Look, Snyder might be wrong on policy, but he’s no dummy.

Did you ever hear Snyder denounce or criticize President Obama’s auto loan program?

You never did.

That’s because Snyder understands without government help to save the auto industry in 2009, Michigan would’ve been in utter shambles.

But that didn’t stop the Governor from utilized the conservative trickle-down playbook immediately upon entering office.

Taxing Michigan pension holders to offset the cash thrown at corporations and the wealthy.

He signed Right-To-Work-For-Less-Money into law.

Here’s a little nugget I’d like to share with you.

Since Right-To-Work-For-Less-Money became law, wages have grown at a slower rate compared to three Great Lakes states that still have collective bargaining rights.

I’ll be darn!

Snyder also didn’t mention the Flint Water Crisis until the 30-minute mark of his speech.

When he leaves office, thousands of Flint residents will live with his decisions–or indecision(s).

It was his emergency managers who decided to switch Flint’s drinking water to the Flint River.

It was his administration that refused to treat the water quickly, and dismissed early concerns about the water’s quality.

And it was his administration that attempted to cover-up its mistakes.

Members of his cabinet have been indicted.

But Rick Snyder–a man who bragged about bringing a business leadership attitude to Michigan–failed to lead. Even worse, he played the Godfather role while many of his cabinet played “buffers.”

Snyder billed himself as “One Tough Nerd.”

He’s been nothing but One Big Failure.

