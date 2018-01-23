Daily Pat Political Point–January 23, 2018–Rich Keep Getting Richer

January 23, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. A new report shows the world’s Top 1% keep making the majority of the wealth. Now was probably not the best time to pass a tax cut bill to benefit them even more.

The rich just keep getting richer.

The latest numbers from Oxfam report that 82% of the world’s wealth last year went to the Top 1%. At the same time, the bottom half of the world saw zero gain.

Of the 2000-plus billionaires around the world, they grossed an estimated $762 billion!

Oxfam says that kind of wealth could “end extreme poverty seven times over.”

President Trump will head to Switzerland this week for the Economic Forum in Davos, and it’s most likely going to be one of the few places where he will receive sincere adulation (outside of West Virginia).

Trump and his Republican pals in Congress just passed the GOP Tax Scam Bill that slashes corporate taxes, and estate taxes that only benefits the ultra-rich.

You know, people like him.

We can only speculate how much Trump will benefit from reduced taxes since he’s refused to release his tax returns.

And when Trump visits Davos, he’ll be surrounded by many men since men make-up 9-out-of-10 billionaires around the world.

Oxfam also reports that while some of these billionaires earned their wealth through actual work, two-thirds of the rich earn their wealth from family inheritance or corporate cronyism.

Knowing these facts, even the most hard-core conservative has to wonder why the GOP threw more cash at the rich via the Tax Scam Bill.

Well, one answer is obvious.

House Speaker Paul Ryan received a generous $500,000 contribution from the billionaire conservative Koch family. Koch industries will benefit nicely from slashed corporate and estate taxes.

It’s wonderful knowing the exact price it takes to bribe…I mean…influence Paul Ryan’s agenda.

But don’t worry! Oxfam reports the non-billionaire class received a 2% wage increase last year. During that same time, billionaires saw their wealth increase by 13%!

If that doesn’t show you just how much trickle-down rocks, I don’t know what will!

