Daily Pat Political Point–January 22, 2018–Healthcare Workers Can Use “Religious Freedom” To Deny Help

January 22, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Trump administration is allowing medical professionals the right to refuse treating patients on religious grounds.

This is what happens when you allow the minority to rule over the majority.

The Trump administration has created a new federal office to protect the religious freedoms of medical providers.

Medical professionals will have protection if they refuse to participate in procedures they deem immoral, like abortion or treating a transgender patient.

HHS acting Secretary Eric Hargan says government will no longer “hound” religious hospitals during this administration.

Hound?

This action sets a dangerous precedent.

If a doctor or medical provider doesn’t want to help someone who is transgender, they won’t have to as long as they cite “religious objections.”

How can a medical professional deny to provide medical assistance to someone who might be gay? Can they do the same for someone who’s a lesbian? How about someone who’s divorced? How about a child they don’t believe is properly honoring thy father and mother? Or how about those who work on the Sabbath?

This new rule allows Ambulance drivers to cite religious morality if they don’t want to help the child of a same-sex marriage.

A recent study showed at least 5% of transgender persons being denied care by EMS responders.

Supporters say medical professionals will no longer face punishment if their religion prevents them from performing abortions.

What are they talking about?

First, would someone strongly opposed to abortion work in a hospital–or for a doctor–where abortions are performed?

Second, religious exemptions are already on the books, ! No one can force a medical professionals to perform an abortion!

It’s just through the years, these religious objections have expanded to denying contraception to women.

The irony is so thick that supporters of so-called “religious freedom” ignore one glaring piece of reality: They want the right to discriminate against people who live a different lifestyle than they do.

If only I can find a place in The Bible where Jesus told his followers to always help the sick, unless they’re gay.

pat@wsgw.com

