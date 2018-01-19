Daily Pat Political Point–January 19, 2018–Hold On, I’m In Complete Agreement With A Conservative!

January 19, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. I’m in complete support of Michigan Republican state representative’s bill to stop the state from paying sexual harassment claims.

*********************************************************

The Associated Press reports the Michigan Senate spent $269,000 in sexual harassment investigations and settlement claims from 2000-2006.

While that’s not billions of dollars, that’s still a significant chunk of cash.

The state senate doesn’t release personnel records, but we’re assured those who were subject of these investigations are no longer in the senate. That includes senators and their aides.

Well, believe it or not, I’m backing a Republican’s plan to ensure we don’t pay for these investigations and settlements anymore!

Republican state representative Gary Glenn has unveiled a bill that would stop the state from paying for sexual harassment lawsuits, including settlements.

Why the state was on the hook in the first place remains a mystery.

Glenn highlights a sexual harassment claim against former Democratic state rep Brian Banks as what spearheaded this legislation.

That claim led to an investigation and settlement totaling over $95,000.

Representative Glenn says taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for a politician’s bad behavior. Glenn argues the accused should ante-up and pay for their own defense. It shouldn’t be up the taxpayers to help them out.

And if the accused politician doesn’t like it, they should simply resign.

I could not agree more with Gary Glenn, a Republican.

Besides, most of these politicians can probably afford their own defense in the first place.

If only we could get Glenn to introduce a bill paying back the $21 million taxpayers are funding for the Flint Water Crisis legal funds.

Perhaps that’s a good way prevent future politicians from poisoning a city’s drinking water.

I tried to stay non-partisan but it’s just so hard!

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point”