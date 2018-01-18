Daily Pat Political Point–January 18, 2018–Apple Crumbs

January 18, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Apple made a big announcement that President Trump and his allies are celebrating loudly.

Apple says it’s giving the U.S. economy a big boost of $350 billion in the next five years.

The I-Phone maker says this infusion of cash will go towards building a new campus and “creating” some 20,000 new jobs.

Apple is also shelling-out $2500 in stock bonuses to its workers.

The reason for Apple’s sudden reinvestment? Well, the GOP’s tax reform proposal, of course!

President Trump gloated:

I promised that my policies would allow companies like Apple to bring massive amounts of money back to the United States. Great to see Apple follow through as a result of TAX CUTS. Huge win for American workers and the USA! https://t.co/OwXVUyLOb1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2018

But what is Apple following through on?

For starters, the reinvestment seems to have always been a five year plan for Apple.

The GOP’s tax bill will allow Apple to pay a one-time $38 billion payment thanks to repatriation. That’s a portion of Apple’s $258 billion it’s been keeping in overseas accounts. Apple counts that $38 billion as part of its “reinvestment” in America.

The company says this repatriation will free-up a load of cash its been hoarding overseas thanks to repatriation. But as Marketwatch notes, Apple already has some $230 billion dedicated in overseas investments.

How much will Apple really have overseas to invest in back America?

It should be noted that Apple’s effective corporate tax rate last year sat around 25%–much lower than the previous corporate rate of 35%. Thanks to the GOP tax bill, Apple’s now paying four-percent less in taxes, which doesn’t seem like all that significant.

And as Marketwatch’s Emily Bary astutely notes, we’re not exactly sure how many jobs, or if these jobs are coming back to America, as Trump claims.

The problem is we don’t know what Apple plans to do.

We’ve had a slew of these bombastic “God Hail The GOP Tax Scam Bill” pronouncements from corporations that sound too good to be true.

In the long term, watch as deficits grow and Republicans will call for gutting Social Security and Medicare.

That’s always been the plan.

