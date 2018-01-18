Daily Pat Political Point–January 17, 2018–Another Economic Attack On Working Women

January 17, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Trump Labor Department is proposing to take tips away from workers, which disproportionately would hurt women in the workforce.

********************************************

That the Trump administration favors industry over the people isn’t real breaking news. The administration believes in gutting worker and environmental protections to enrich its donors.

Here’s another example of what I’m talking about.

President Trump’s Labor Department is trying to steal the tips from hardworking waitress and waiters.

As usual, Trump is attempting to reverse an Obama-era rule designed to help average workers.

The proposal would grant restaurant owners the right to pool together worker tips and share them with non-tipped workers. This would apply only to those workers who earn a minimum wage.

The National Restaurant Association wants the rule changed, arguing it’s unfair to all of the other workers.

But will gutting the rule help all workers?

The Economic Policy Institute estimates that workers will lose over $5 billion in tips if the rule is rescinded. Even more, 80% of those lost earnings will affect women who work tipped jobs in America.

EPI also notes how the new rule doesn’t guarantee all employers will do the right thing.

There’s nothing requiring employers from having to share their new wealth with every employee.

If anything, employers will use the money for reinvestment or increase executive pay.

The comment period on this proposal ends on February 5.

Look, this is another example of the Trump administration showing disdain for the American worker. Why do I get the feeling that Donald is a rotten tipper?

I could only survive the restaurant industry for two weeks when I served as a host during my college years.

Because of that experience, I make sure to tip well.

Conservatism wants to punish the wait staff for doing a good job. As always, women will pay the brunt of the price.

Just once, I’d love to see Trump show favoritism towards working women other than favoritism towards adult film stars…allegedly.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”