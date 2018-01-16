Daily Pat Political Point–January 16, 2018–America Despised MLK Before His Death

January 16, 2018

Here’s today’s “Pat Political Point” with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day, Sunday mornings 6-9am. Historical revisionism is attempting to cover Dr. Martin Luther King’s anti-war and anti-poverty stances.

************************************************

The historical revisionism wrapped around Dr. Martin Luther King’s fight for social justice threatens to cover-up what Martin Luther King was all about.

We cannot forget that before King’s death, he was despised by the majority of Americans.

Why?

Because he kept fighting for social and economic justice throughout the country.

Once the Civil Rights and Voting Rights bills became law, Dr. King didn’t stop his advocacy. And that enraged America.

A Gallop Poll in 1966 found two-thirds of the country giving King a negative approval rate.

King led a march to desegregate Chicago’s neighborhoods in 1966. He and his supporters were greeted by angry white counter-protesters, who pelted the marchers with rocks and bottles.

One of those rocks nailed King in the head, knocking him to the ground. But as usual, he got back up to fight another day.

King took the bold step of denouncing the Vietnam War in 1967, which was the unpopular position at the time. Many liberal politicians denounced King for protesting Johnson’s foreign policy.

But King refused to stand by, watching the government spend billions in Vietnam as poverty threatened the health of this country.

King spearheaded a nonviolent protest movement called the Poor People’s Movement. He called for boycotts and sit-ins to highlight the economic strife harming millions of Americans.

His final act of civil disobedience was in support of a sanitation worker strike in Memphis, Tennessee.

It’s a high probability King would’ve spoken-out against voter suppression laws, the widening gap between the rich and poor, and this country’s stupid Iraq and Afghanistan stupid wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He sounds Bernie Sanders. Or, Bernie Sanders sounds like King.

If two-thirds of America despised King in 1966 before the 24-hour cable news cycle, how do you think King would be viewed today?

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”