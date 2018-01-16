Daily Pat Political Point–January 15, 2018–Are Lower Corporate Tax Rates Helping Workers?

January 15, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Some companies claim the Tax “Reform” Bill is allowing them to increase wages and provide bonuses for their workers. But is that true?

Walmart is paying its workers $11 per hour, handing-out bonuses of up to $1000 to its employees, and enacting more lucrative family leave policies.

Walmart cited the recently passed GOP Tax Scam Bill as the reason.

But is it?

Despite the Tax Scam Bill’s lowering the corporate rate from 35%-21%, Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the nation.

That amounts to around 10,000 workers.

So, while Walmart is paying its workers more money, the company is also slashing thousands of jobs.

If one didn’t know better, you’d think Walmart is performing a giant bait-and-switch with its workers.

Economist Jeff Spross wrote in The Week how corporate profits were already at record highs before the Tax Scam Bill’s passage.

Spross correctly points-out the real reason for Walmart’s sudden $2 wage increase is market competition.

Target already hiked its minimum wages to $11 last year–way before the Tax Scam Bill became law. And Target is planning a $15 minimum wage for its workers by 2020!

As the economy improves (which it’s been doing since President Obama’s policies were enacted), companies will battle for quality workers. That means they’ll offer better wages.

And let’s give a huge round of applause to the people who’ve been fighting for a $15 minimum wage. While companies and the Wall Street enjoyed seeing record profits, the people weren’t feeling as blessed. That’s why minimum wage hikes passed in a number of states. Even Michigan’s conservative government passed modest minimum wage increases!

A total of 18 states raised their minimum wage in 2018. Walmart had nowhere to go but pay better wages since that’s where the marketplace was headed.

Minimum wage hikes helped the people earn a little more money, which helped create demand. More demand equals higher sales.

It’s that simple.

Trickle down was a failure in 1920’s, 1980’s, and the 2000’s.

But that didn’t deter the GOP and Donald Trump from passing massive handouts back to their donors.

And that’s why Republicans are still sticking with Trump.

