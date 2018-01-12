Daily Pat Political Point–January 12, 2018–The Poor Can’t Hire Lobbyists

January 12, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Trump administration wants states to impose “work requirements” for Medicaid recipients. Conservatives “feel” like it’s the right thing rather researching the facts.

The Trump administration is calling on states to enact “work requirements” for people who accept Medicaid.

It’s a common belief inside the conservative bubble that only lazy people use Medicaid. It’s also a common belief inside the conservative bubble that Obamacare’s Medicaid Expansion provided handouts to able-bodied Americans who just refuse to work.

Trump’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued some guidelines for states to impose these work requirements. To receive Medicaid benefits, healthy people must work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma tweeted that:

Today’s announcement does not effect pregnant mothers, children, seniors, or people with disabilities. #TransformingMedicaid — CMS Administrator (@SeemaCMS) January 11, 2018

Yes, she used Effect rather than Affect.

Sigh.

Regardless, Ms. Verma is wrong. These new guidelines will affect pregnant mothers, children, seniors, and people with disabilities.

What if a pregnant mother gives birth, and then continues to care for her sick parent? She’s able-bodied, but the majority of her time is being a caretaker.

Creating work requirements Medicaid assistance is simply fixing a problem that doesn’t exist!

CBS News reports that a majority of Medicaid recipients already work. Those who don’t work are probably too sick to work!

University of Michigan researchers found that over half of Michiganders who received Medicaid through Obamacare’s Medicaid Expansion had an easier time finding jobs.

Researchers also note that previous government program work requirements had a negligible effect on unemployment numbers.

I’ll be darn!

Give people access to quality health care, and they’ll be healthy enough to search for a job.

And if you’re an employer, wouldn’t you want a healthy workforce?

You see, that’s why Norwegians are happy to stay in Norway. Free health care, free college, and a quality safety net make Norway the happiest place to live, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. ranks 14th.

If you are Norwegian, why in the world would you leave for the U.S.?

