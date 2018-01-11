Daily Pat Political Point–January 11, 2018–Teacher Arrested Is A Teaching Moment

January 11, 2018

The video of a Louisiana teacher getting pushed around and arrested for simply criticizing her school board is another teaching moment for this country.

A video has gone viral showing a Louisiana teacher getting manhandled by a cop and arrested for having the audacity to criticize her superintendent.

You can watch the video for yourself.

It’s downright disturbing, but it’s increasingly commonplace in America.

Deyshia Hargrave is a middle school English teacher in Vermillion Parish. She attended an open school board meeting to complain how her district’s superintendent received a $30,000 raise. Ms. Hargrave declared the raise a “slap in the face” to teachers who haven’t received a bump in pay in quite sometime.

As Hargrave calmly raises her concerns, a deputy marshal appears in the video, confronts Hargrave. and orders her to leave.

Hargrave voluntarily leaves the meeting. The next thing we see is the marshal handcuffing Hargrave on the hallway floor.

The marshal then puts her into a squad car, and is taken to jail.

Since the video went viral, the school district didn’t to press charges.

Let this disturbing event be another lesson to all of you.

If you dare shine a negative light on those in power, be prepared to pay the consequences.

You have no right to criticize those in power, and if you do, they’ll intimidate you with armed police officers.

We recognize military veterans for service to their country, and rightly so. Considering they’re sent to fight stupid wars, like Afghanistan, the least we can do is thank them.

By the way, President Trump is following in President Obama’s footsteps and spending more resources in Afghanistan. We’ve been there for 16 years, costing the country $2 trillion!

Wow, we could use that $2 trillion in the United States on, I don’t know, providing teachers with a decent salary and health care!

But I digress.

Like military personnel, teachers also serve a patriotic function in this country. They educate us.

Not only that, but teachers are on the front lines whenever a school shooting happens. And some of them have paid the ultimate price.

So, to Deyshia Hargrave, and all of the other wonderful teachers across the country who work to educate us, I thank you for your service.

