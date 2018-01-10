Daily Pat Political Point–January 10, 2018–Teachers Win But Must Still Fight

January 10, 2018

Here’s today’s “Daily Pat Political Point” with WSGW First Day host Pat Johnston. Teachers got to celebrate a rare victory with Michigan’s Supreme Court ruling that the state illegally took a part of their pay to put into a retirement fund.

Good news for Michigan teachers.

The Michigan Supreme Court handed Republican Governor Rick Snyder a major defeat last month in his battle against teachers.

A little background.

Democratic Governor Jennifer Granholm–along with a Democratic-run state House and a Republican-led Senate–passed a bill back in 2010 forcing teachers to give-up 3% of their wages for retirement.

Governor Snyder and a Republican-controlled legislature wrote a replacement bill in 2012.

Supporters argued the deduction would generate some $3 billion by 2020.

But there was a problem.

The legislature created this deduction. Another legislature could easily eliminate the deduction, meaning teachers never had a guarantee the money would be there indefinitely,

That’s why a circuit court judge ruled the original bill unconstitutional in 2011.

Never missing a chance to make working people pay, Governor Snyder took case all the way to the state Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, teachers couldn’t retrieve their lost money until the court battles were all over.

The Michigan Supreme Court finally upheld the state Appellate Court’s ruling that both the Granholm and Snyder bills were unconstitutional.

Teachers could breath a sigh of relief.

But not before Governor Snyder wasted taxpayer money.

Reports show the state coughed-up over $380,000 to outside legal firms during its fight. And Attorney General Schuette’s office spent nearly $88,000 on “external legal council” before his office surrendered after losing the appeal.

Let’s not forget that Snyder is costing Michigan taxpayers $3.5 million in legal fees tied to the Flint Water Crisis.

That will cost the state in the long run as kids who drank poisoned water will need care as they get older. Let’s not forget Snyder’s desire to run Michigan like a business caused and covered up that water crisis.

We know what politicians mean when they declare we should run government like a business: Rich donors get the breaks while hard-working Americans get the shaft.

pat@wsgw.com

