Daily Pat Political Point–Headlights Fixed & Other Driving Complaints–January 9, 2018

January 9, 2018

Here’s the “Daily Pat Political Point” with Pat Johnston from WSGW’s First Day. Pat gives an update on his Jeep’s annoying headlights, and wants to share some other driving complaints. Let Pat know if you agree or disagree with his driving pet peeves.

I recently talked about how my new Jeep Cherokee’s headlights were making some of my fellow drivers extremely angry.

At least one car would flash their brights at me during my morning commute to work.

Here’s the problem: my brights were NEVER engaged!

Apparently many of you despise these new LED or HID lights car manufacturers are installing in new cars.

Well, I have some good news for you.

While my Jeep was undergoing an oil change, I complained how my headlights are upsetting other drivers. The machanic said these new lights are indeed angering some people, and thought that my headlights were raised too high.

So, he lowered them a bit.

And guess what?

Nobody flashes their brights at me anymore!!!

“Headlight-Gate” is over, which pleases me, and I think pleases you, too!

With that problem put in my rearview mirror, I have two quick driving complaints to share with you. Consider this a public service announcement.

This happened to me twice last week.

I pulled into a gas station to fill-up the car. The gas pumps were all occupied each time. I had to pick a pump to sit and wait for my turn.

The first time, I sat behind an unoccupied pick-up truck. While I was a tad bit perturbed, I figured the driver was probably paying for gas inside the store, and would be out shortly.

I was wrong!

I sat for 13 minutes (I kept time) while waiting for this dork to finally come outside and move his car! Eventually, this guy walked out, carrying a huge drink and a couple of pizzas. He then took another minute to finally drive away!

Later in the week, I found myself in the same predicament. Every pump was occupied. Once again, I chose the wrong pump.

I sat behind a car with someone in the driver’s seat, but they weren’t pumping gas. I figured they had to be on there way any second.

Nope!

I sat for 12 minutes while this person just sat at the pump!

Finally, her 101 year old husband, slowly walked out with a bag full of items. After another 10 minutes of him shuffling to the car, and my blood pressure on high, they finally drove away.

Ladies and Gentlemen, don’t sit at a gas pump if you’re now pumping gas! Get out of the way! Park near the convenience store if you plan on doing some shopping. Parking near the convenience store makes it not only convenient for you, but convenient for those who want to get gasoline ASAP!

Finally, if you’re driving 35mph on a 55mph two lane highway, don’t make others have to sit and follow you. Pull over to the side of the road, or drive faster! And I’m talking when the roads are dry. There is no reason for you to be on the road if you’re driving 20mph below the speed limit.

Get out of the fast lane, Grandma, because I’m driving through!

