Daily Pat Political Point–After Hating On Teachers, Right Wants To Arm Them?–February 22, 2018

February 22, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. President Trump wants to arm teachers. Since when do conservatives trust teachers with their kids’ lives?



….History shows that a school shooting lasts, on average, 3 minutes. It takes police & first responders approximately 5 to 8 minutes to get to site of crime. Highly trained, gun adept, teachers/coaches would solve the problem instantly, before police arrive. GREAT DETERRENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2018

Let’s be clear: it is an NRA talking point that the President is saying related to arming teachers and school personnel . This is a way for NRA to do nothing about guns in schools. In fact it is a way to sell more guns. Pathetic. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 21, 2018

I’d like to deal with this week’s WSGW weekly web poll question.

President Donald Trump (it’s still hard to say) held a listening session with survivors from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The student protest movement is so powerful and sudden that it’s caught the right-wing flat-footed.

Republicans are now considering to acquiesce on some key gun control measures.

Trump says he’ll work on expanding background checks on those wanting to purchase a gun. And he supposedly supports raising the age limit on gun purchases from 18-to-21 years old.

As always, when it comes to Trump, saying something doesn’t mean doing something.

But the president is also pushing an idea that’s spreading like wildfire in the right-wing world, and it’s an idea that will certainly please the National Rifle Association.

Trump is pushing for armed teachers in the classroom.

Because the solution to guns is more guns!

And more profits for the gun industry, of course.

Now, Trump and other supporters of the idea say arming teachers would serve as a deterrent to future school shooters.

In a tweet, Trump pushed for providing “military or special” gun training for teachers. Not only would teachers have a fighting chance, but it ends up saving school districts money spent on security personnel.

This idea is beyond problematic.

First, who will pay for said training? Or the weapon? Or the bullets? Or the liabilities if a gun accidentally discharges? Or if a student gets a hold of an unguarded gun?

Second, who will pay for the lawsuits when a trigger-happy or nervous teacher shoots an innocent student?

Third, if an adult is the shooter, how will police discern who is the shooter and who is the teacher?

Fourth, are teachers going to receive a raise for becoming first responders as well as being, you know, teachers?

And finally, fifth, after years and years of ridiculing, criticizing, and disparaging teachers, the right wing now suddenly trusts teachers with guns?

What?

pat@wsgw.com

