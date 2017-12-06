Daily Pat Political Point–GOP Senator Shows Contempt For American People–December 6, 2017

December 6, 2017

The Daily Pat Political Point. Senator Chuck Grassley is fighting to get rid of the estate tax because he values the rich over average Americans. What a shock!

President Trump and congressional Republicans are busy putting the final pieces together in the Republican Tax Scam bill. They’re hoping pass this disastrous bill as fast as possible before most Americans take notice.

That makes sense since the bill is receiving a dismal 29% approval rating, according to Quinnipiac.

Americans are fed up with what is obviously another Republican handout to their rich, elite, out-of-touch, donor base.

As part of the Republican Tax Scam, House and Senate Republicans are trying to figure out how to gut or eliminate the estate tax. The House bill bans the tax by 2024. The Senate bill prevents the first $11 million to be taxed at all.

Right now, there’s a 40% tax on estates valued around $10 million.

Republicans argue we must slash the estate tax to save family farms. But the Agriculture Department says “only 1.7 percent of farm estates” would qualify to file an estate tax form.

Conservatives use the “family farm” ruse as way to gain traction to achieve their ultimate goal–helping their rich donors get richer.

It’s always funny to hear conservatives fight against estate taxes. They spend their whole day lecturing people about hard work, but then want spoiled rich kids to remain wealthy by not working!

But Republican Senator Chuck Grassley doesn’t want to hear you bellyaching about helping rich people keep more money.

Grassley supports a complete repeal of the estate tax, and he explained why to a local newspaper, and I quote:

“I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing, as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies.”

Bingo!

There you go, ladies and gentlemen.

These elitist Republican politicians aren’t even attempting to hide their contempt for us.

They don’t care about us. They never have. It’s why millions in the middle class will get tax increases thanks to the Republican Tax Scam bill.

Now, I’m off to grab a beer, and watch a movie with my wife.

