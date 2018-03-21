Daily Pat Political Point–Generation X Finally ‘Getting Real’–March 20, 2018

Pat Will Never Let Go Of Flannel! Long Live The 90'S!!!

March 20, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Yeah, I gave it to Baby Boomers in the weekly “Pat Political Point” on Sunday’s First Day. Today I focus on my generation, and how our apathy helped create many of the current disasters, too. But, we’re starting to get in the game, finally.

I shared some harsh words for my Baby Boomer friends during last Sunday’s “Pat Political Point” on WSGW’s First Day.

To say that I’m fed-up with sanctimonious Boomers is the understatement of the year.

I think it’s how this spoon-fed generation mocks and belittles Millennials is what stokes my anger. And I’ve spent lots of energy defending Millennials against the various Boomer attacks.

But something hit me right after last weekend’s show.

Does my generation–Generation X–deserve a fair share of blame for the current shape of our country?

We’re trapped in-between these huge generational groups with Baby Boomers on one side and Millennials on the other. We’re sort of the forgotten generation, but perhaps we’re to blame for that.

Our legendary apathy might have cost us for years.

For the most part, when faced with how our grandparents and parents were screwing up the country and the world, we just said, “whatever.”

Vanity Fair’s Rich Cohen wrote about how Gen X’s indifference could really make a difference in the political and social world.

Cohen says:

Irony and a keen sense of dread are what make Generation X the last great hope, with its belief that, even if you could tell other people what to say and what not to say, even if you could tell them how to live, even if you could enforce those rules through social pressure and public shaming, why would you want to? I mean, it’s just so uncool.

And maybe the times are finally a’changin’. for Generation X.

Pew Research shows that 63% of my generation voted in 2016, and we tend to vote more liberally.

And while Millennials take credit for getting gay rights across the finish line, it was my generation that became the first generation to truly accept gay rights.

We led the way on that issue.

Unfortunately, we didn’t lead all that much in other areas.

But now, we’re getting involved. Finally. Is it because we are now accepting some blame for our non-action?

It’s our kids who are stuck with mountains of college debt, poor roads, and expensive health care.

All thanks to our apathy.

Why it took us so long to get involved is so Gen X.

Perhaps it’s because we realized, “Who will save your soul if you won’t save your own?”

pat@wsgw.com

