Daily Pat Political Point–Generation Change–March 26, 2018

March 26, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Generation Z? The New Silent Generation? No. This generation of young people is following in the footsteps of the Civil Rights marcher by gathering together to force change. I call them “Generation Change.”

I watched in amazement as the March For Our Lives rally transpired in Washington, D.C. over the weekend.

Whether it was the numerous family members who lost kids to gun violence, or the Sandy Hook survivors, or the Pakland survivors, it was refreshing to witness a true, focused movement.

The most difficult aspect of sustaining a political movement is focus.

Yet, these kids are succeeding in accomplishing just that.

They’ve done something the Baby Boomer, Generation X, and Millennials couldn’t do: Quickly galvanize their generation to flex its muscles against perhaps the most influential lobbying organization in America.

The movement’s focus is tearing down the myth that is the National Rifle Association. The movement’s focus is to make politicians listen to voters rather than a gun manufacture lobbying group.

Because, unless they disarm the NRA, politicians won’t take them seriously.

It’s this focused attack that’s causing the NRA and the right wing headaches.

These kids have gun rights activists grasping for anything to produce a strong counterargument. It’s so bad that NRA defenders are blaming cops for the Parkland tragedy!

I mean, for years the right wing defended police whenever police shot unarmed black men . But out of nowhere, they trashed those once-reliable talking points and charged Parkland cops with being cowards!

Or they turn to outrageous so-called solutions.

Former Senator Rick Santorum mocked the Parkland students saying they should’ve rallied for CPR, and not gun protection laws.

As if CPR saves someone shot through the head.

Thanks, Rick.

But in a strange twist of irony, thanks to these kids’ tenacity, President Trump is enacting a new rule banning bump stocks. So, it’s President Trump who’s enacting gun protection measures. Not President Obama.

We haven’t come-up with a catch-phrase name for them. Some call them Generation Z, or the New Silent Majority.

I’m calling them Generation Change.

They are the first generation who’s completely connected with the rest of the world with smartphones. So, they mobilize quickly.

Even more, Generation Change has lived in the shadow of endless wars, and countless school shootings.

After Parkland, these kids channeled their grief to begin a force of change.

Make no mistake, the March For Our Lives isn’t the end goal.

The march’s main goal was about mobilizing a new voting base.

Thousands upon thousands registered to vote at the rally, and the several others happening across the country.

That’s where Generation Change is different than its predecessors.

It’s not immediate gratification they’re seeking. No, they’re seeking long-term change.

A reckoning.

If the march increases the youth vote by 10% this November, that’s enough to send shockwaves through the entrenched political establishment in both the Republican and Democratic parties.

As Parkland student Emma Gonzalez said in her memorable address to marchers:

“Fight for your lives before it’s someone else’s job.”

Generation Change is fighting for not just for itself, but for the country.

That’s patriotism I can believe in.

