Daily Pat Political Point–Gen Z Fighting For Their Lives–April 1, 2018

April 1, 2018

The Pat Political Point from WSGW’s First Day. The Pakland high school students–and Generation Z (Change), in general–have the NRA and its allies backpedaling.

Do you remember the tragic story about a dog dying in an overhead bin on a United Airlines flight?

It’s where the airline’s flight attendant forced a passenger to put their pup in the overhead bin, which resulted in the poor dog suffocating to death.

The story went viral. United Airlines apologized, and promised an investigation.

But that wasn’t enough for Louisiana Republican Senator John F. Kennedy.

He immediately introduced a bill prohibiting airlines from putting dogs in overhead bins.

Senator Kennedy felt moved to write the bill because “pets are family.”

They are, indeed.

Senator Kennedy wants to make a law that would punish airlines if such a tragedy ever happens again. He’s using the power of federal law to act as a deterrent.

When you think about it, many people use tragedy to rally support to help find ways to limit similar tragedies in the future.

That’s why you’re beginning to see even Republican politicians backing proposals to help the high number of Americans who fall victim to opioid addiction.

They’re seeing family members and friends affected by opiods that they’re backing increased spending proposals to fight against that disease.

These examples of using federal laws and funding to prevent future tragedies from occurring makes perfect, logical sense.

It’s a no-brainer, actually.

Yet, for some reason, despite millions from being affected one way or another from gun violence, people like Senator Kennedy believe there’s nothing that can be done to prevent future gun-related deaths.

It’s baffling.

Whenever there’s a mass shooting, like in Las Vegas or in Parkland, the gun lobby says nothing can be done except more guns. And the politicians the gun lobby buys will parrot the same sentiment.

If I used a similar logic structure, I’d say that there’s nothing we can do about the opioid epidemic except to add more drugs into a region.

That’s a preposterous argument, of course!

And it’s that kind of insanity that led these surviving kids from the Parkland school shooting to draw a line in the sand on that kind of thinking a collective apathy.

They refused to buy-into apathy and inaction.

They decided to mobilize. They decided to say enough is enough.

Within six weeks of burying their friends, the Parkland kids were able to pull-off perhaps one of the biggest marches since The Anti Vietnam War marches.

The March For Our Lives rally did something else that hasn’t been done in quite sometime: It put the National Rifle Association and its supporters on the defensive.

The NRA was caught flat-footed as Florida passed some gun control measures. Florida!

Now, that’s not to say the NRA didn’t sit still. It convinced Florida Republicans to provide more money to arm teachers.

And some of the NRA’s defenders really believe in this idea, as well as putting more cops in school.

We’ve just witnessed another incident where police shot and killed an unarmed black man. This time in Sacramento, California.

If highly trained police officers are prone to fear and mistakes, what happens if they rush-into a school, and see a black man firing a weapon at an armed white man.

Who do they shoot?

Especially when they don’t know the black man is the teacher?

Another line of attack NRA supporters are taking is going after the movement’s leaders, especially David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez.

Instead of debating the issue, Laura Ingraham mocked Hogg (a 4.2GPA student) for not getting accepted to a few colleges. Ingraham’s advertisers are fleeing, and so is she, for a week.

Nutty Republican Congressman Steve King from Iowa retweeted a meme criticizing Emma Gonzalez for wearing the Cuban flag on her jacket. Ms. Gonzalez’s father is a Cuban immigrant, and all she was doing was showing ethnic pride.

In fact, don’t you remember all of the anti-Castro Cuban Americans waving their Cuban flags after his death? Did Congressman King ridicule them?

Why are these kids succeeding?

Because just like the young people during the American Revolution, they’re not backing down to the establishment.

Because they don’t believe their fellow students across the country should continue to endure a war-like experience inside a classroom.

Because they’re hearing Rush Limbaugh say they’re more likely to be killed in a car wreck or from cell phones than from guns. Because when they hear that hypocritical argument, and wonder why Rush doesn’t heed that same advice whenever a person with a Muslim name kills some Americans. Because they could tell Rush, “Well, you’re more likely to be killed by a drunk-driver than by a Muslim terrorist. So, don’t freak-out.”

Because they’re asking for Congress to allow the Centers For Disease Control to study gun deaths the exact same way as we study automobile deaths.

Because they’re only asking to renew the Assault Weapons Ban, which is exactly what conservative hero Ronald Reagan supported.

Because these kids can read, and know that mass shootings dropped during the years the Assault Weapons Ban was enacted and enforced.

But above everything else, these kids scaring some people because they’re not going away.

Because their generation is about to join the more liberal Millennial and ever-increasingly liberal Generation X in the voting booths.

Because they want their government to show just as much care and respect for them as it does for dogs.

Because history is on their side as they heed Emma Gonzalez’s clarion call that will be heard for years to come:

“Fight For Your Lives before it’s someone else’s job.”

