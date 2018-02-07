Daily Pat Political Point–When It’s Football, It’s Not A Riot–February 7, 2018

February 7, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. The riots in Philadelphia prove there’s a double standard between those who protest social issues, and those who “celebrate” sports championships.

The Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots to win their first Super Bowl. You can thank me, Philly fans, since I picked the Patriots to win in a blowout!

What happened after the game, though, speaks volumes about our society.

After the Eagles victory, thousands of fans stormed the Philly streets.

While most people simply wanted to peacefully celebrate, there were a good number of fans who become destructive.

I’m sorry. According to the AP, Philly fans weren’t rioting or destructive. They were “overzealous.”

Philadelphia is cleaning up after its late-night street celebrations, where some overzealous fans smashed windows, climbed traffic lights and trashed some convenience stores.https://t.co/RlJFMSuuFi — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) February 5, 2018

Police received reports of Eagles fans tipping over cars, breaking store windows, running naked, and even eating…horse feces?

Stay classy, Philly!

But fans–mostly white fans–destroying private and public property because of a Super Bowl championship is simply forgiven.

It’s hard to stoke racial tensions when white people riot.

Can you imagine if a person of color protesting police violence had punched a police horse numerous times? The never-ending images would’ve been shared by every right-wing site.

But if it’s an white fan celebrating his team’s conference championship, Meh.

Here’s another metric to see I’m making a point: How many conservative radio hosts covered the Philadelphia Super Bowl riots on Monday or Tuesday? How much time did Fox News spend showing these fans, a lot of them white, destroy property on Sunday night?

Of course, if minorities dare to hold a peaceful protest in an American city, police are on high alert.

But if you’re a white football fan, well, you receive kind “Go home” messages from authorities.

Philadelphia columnist Ernest Owens noticed the double-standard:

Black people getting tear-gassed on the front lines for justice, but white men get blatant passes to destroy property because #Philly won the damn #SuperBowl America has always celebrated violent White masculinity while condemning civil Black free speech. We are seeing it now. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 5, 2018

When some people wrongly rioted in St. Louis and Baltimore during the Black Lives Matter protests, pundits declared a “total failure of leadership” by the group’s leaders.

But when white people riot for sports championships?

Meh.

