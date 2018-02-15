Daily Pat Political Point–Flint Water Crisis After-Effects Already Being Felt–February 15, 2018

February 15, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Third grade reading proficiency has dropped by 75% for Flint’s third graders. Many of these third graders drank Flint’s lead-poisoned water. That’s a legacy Rick Snyder wants you to forget.

Third grade reading proficiency throughout Michigan has dropped from 70% in 2015 to 44% last year.

That’s a major achievement Michigan’s outgoing Republican Governor Rick Snyder failed to highlight in his final State Of The State address.

Here’s another achievement Snyder and the Michigan Republican Party are hoping you’ll forget by this November.

Detroit Free Press columnist Rochelle Riley points-out Flint’s reading proficiency has dropped from 41% in 2014 to just over 10% last year.

That’s nearly a 75% drop!

That’s a faster rate than the rest of the state.

Certainly many factors could help explain this sad phenomenon. Stress, economic conditions, school quality, teacher quality, a tougher test, and parental oversight all play roles.

But Riley reminds us of perhaps one major key role to help explain what’s happening to Flint’s kids: THEY DRANK LEAD POISONED WATER!!!

Kids are the most susceptible to lead poisoning ages from 1-5 years old. So, those around who were 4-5 years old when the crisis reached its peak are now showing reading deficiencies.

Flint Community Schools also reports a rise in behavioral problems.

The state isn’t doing much to monitor these kids’ development. Not much is happening on the federal side of things, too.

And even though Flint switched back to the safer Detroit water system a few years ago, four Flint schools and a care center still report elevated levels of lead in their water.

Snyder’s emergency managers had complete control of Flint thanks to Snyder–and a little help from his Republican legislature.

These emergency managers had the task of running Flint on the cheap. It was their decision to switch the city’s drinking source from the safer Detroit water system to the corrosive Flint River water.

When Rick Snyder is long gone and enjoying a comfortable retirement, the children of Flint will deal with the after-effects of drinking poisoned water for the rest of their lives.

That’s Rick Snyder’s legacy.

Fed up, yet?

