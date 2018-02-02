Daily Pat Political Point–February 2, 2018–Most Favorite Album

February 2, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Pat’s would like you to tell him what is your favorite album, and why.

Let’s leave politics to the side since it’s Friday, ok!

For those of you who listen to the Sunday First Day show, you know that I love music.

Yes, Michael Percha and I are somewhat admitted musical snobs,

While today’s “pop” music may leave us feeling underwhelmed, Mr. Percha and I hope we’re finding some good songs you may or may not have heard.

Today, I’d like to ask the Friday Music Question:

What is your favorite album?

It can be the album that forever changed your outlook on life. It can be the album you simply love for nostalgic purposes. It can be the album that makes you simply feel good!

Whatever ever the reason, please, I’d like you to tell me your favorite album, and why.

You can leave your comments at the bottom of the page. We’d love to hear from you.

As for me, The Beatles (aka The White Album).

Let’s go back to the Summer of 1988. I was heading toward 7th Grade.

I broke into my piggy bank, headed to the music store (remember those?) and purchase a $35 copy of the double album.

How cool! My first Beatles album on CD!

I rushed to the basement, ripped open the plastic covering, placed Disc One in our CD player, plugged-in the headphones, and prepared myself for…well…I’m wasn’t exactly sure.

Then, the airplane fades in to mark the beginning of “Back In The U.S.S.R.” I was sophisticated enough even at 12 to understand Paul McCartney was making a cute ironic take on The Beach Boys’ “California Girls.”

Nice. I already knew that track and wasn’t immediately floored. Underwhelmed, actually.

Then, as the plane from “Back In The U.S.S.R.” fades away into the distance, John Lennon’s guitar fades-in with the intro to “Dear Prudence.”

Ok. I never heard “Dear Prudence.” And I recall being amazed by the richness of the track with the numerous guitars, Paul’s unusually HEAVY bass line, and the pitch-perfect harmonization.

That’s all it took. I was hooked.

Listening to the rest of the album would be the best hour I would spend that summer.

I loved the varied nature of The White Album. They gave you timeless rock tracks like “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Happiness Is A Warm Gun,” “Sexy Sadie,” and “Helter Skelter.”

Wait!

“Helter Skelter” was another game-changer for me. The Beatles playing hard rock??? And playing it flawlessly!!!

Are you kidding me?

But out of nowhere, they gave you beautiful numbers like “Julia,” “I Will,” “Long, Long, Long,” and “Goodnight.”

And if that wasn’t enough, they gave you period pastiche tracks like “Honey Pie,” “Piggies.”

Wait. Do you want more?

How about a little country with “Rocky Raccoon,” and Ringo’s “Don’t Pass Me By”?

And don’t get me started with “Revolution 1” and “Revolution 9.”

I listened, re-listened, and re-listened even more during the rest of that summer.

So, The Beatles (White Album) remains not just my favorite Beatles album, but my all time favorite album!

What is your favorite album? Leave your answers in the comments section, or give us an email!

