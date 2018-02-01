Daily Pat Political Point–February 1, 2018–Trump’s “Best People”

February 1, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. Trump’s CDC chief steps down after it’s revealed she bought tobacco stock. Her actions run in-line with this administration’s main goal: enrich your friends first.

*********************************************

These stories haven’t received a lot of attention as the Republican party’s war on the FBI marches on.

President Trump’s director of the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention has resigned in disgrace!

Thanks to some good investigative work from Politico, Brenda Fitzgerald left her position after it was revealed she purchased some tobacco stocks after becoming the head of the public health department!

Call me nuts, but the CDC chief probably shouldn’t own tobacco stock as it warns Americans about the dangers of smoking.

The President for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids called the revelation “stunning,” saying:

“It sends two messages, both of which are deeply disturbing. First, it undermines the credibility of a public official when they argue that tobacco is the No. 1 preventable cause of disease. Second, and perhaps even worse, it indicates a public official is willing to put their personal profit above the ethics of investing in a company whose products cause so much harm.”

Fitzgerald also owned stocks in drug and food companies, leaving herself susceptible to even more conflict of interests charges!

And yet, this was the person President Donald Trump appointed.

It’s not a shock, though.

Despite his faux-populism talk, Trump’s a plutocrat. He works to enrich his tribe. That’s why all of those billionaires in Davos loved being around him! They are him. And he is them.

Giving cushy jobs to friends who help themselves ahead of others is this administration’s hallmark.

Look at the EPA chief Scott Pruitt.

He’s the administration’s water boy for the fossil fuel industry, and a climate change denier.

How can you have someone running the EPA who doesn’t believe in protecting the environment, and the people who live within it?

These are the “best people” Trump promised to appoint.

Brenda Fitzgerald and Scott Pruitt are the essence of The Swamp.

And it’s all created by Donald Trump.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”