Daily Pat Political Point–Dems Win If They Fight For Medicare, Unions, etc.–March 16, 2018

March 16, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Conor Lamb’s upset shows Democrats that embracing the safety net, AND unions, always helps win elections.

You have to admit, reading the right-wing’s reaction to Conor Lamb’s upset victory in a gerrymandered Pennsylvania district (which Donald Trump won by 20 points) is pure gold.

Take Kristin Tate who argues in The Hill that Lamb’s triumph was really a triumph…for Trump!

Tate says that while Lamb’s victory should worry right-wing Republicans, it should also worry establishment Democrats.

She says Lamb ran away from House minority leader Nancy Pelosi, even telling voters he’d vote against her to lead House Democrats.

He’s not the only Democrat with that opinion.

Tate also points-out that Lamb is “pro-Second Amendment,” who “supports Trump’s trade tariffs.

First, it’s true that Lamb isn’t exactly a foe of the NRA’s. Yes, it’s also true that Lamb advocated that he’d find common ground with Republicans.

But, I’m sorry. Did I miss the memo when Republicans suddenly turned into rabid anti-free traders?

On the trade issue, Lamb solidly aligned himself with the unions.

You know, the unions Trump and his cadre of corporate backers have worked to destroy for years. Just ask Education Secretary Betsy DeVos how long her family has fought to decimate unions in Michigan. Well, maybe don’t ask her because she doesn’t know anything.

Kristin Tate and Laura Ingraham, and Rush Limbaugh want you to believe that what happened in Pennsylvania was a fluke because they say Lamb ran a Republican-lite campaign.

Yet, they ignore how he ran on preserving the safety net, like Social Security and Medicare. They also omit how Lamb promised to further strengthen Obamacare.

He seemed to be onto something since exit polls show Pennsylvanians in the 18 District named health care as their top priority.

And here’s the kicker that’s still confounding the right-wing: Lamb ran AGAINST the GOP Tax Scam Bill!

Didn’t you find it odd that the right-wing candidate stopped trying to highlight the Tax Scam bill? Because average Americans don’t feel like corporations and rich people needed more government handouts!

Lamb campaigned on protecting health care, jobs, and the infrastructure.

Well, let’s see.

Conor Lamb won by being pro-union, pro-tariff, pro-Obamacare, pro-Medicare, pro-union, and anti-GOP Tax Scam Bill.

Sounds to me that Bernie Sanders won that race!

