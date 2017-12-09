Daily Pat Political Point–December 8, 2017–Stop Being Snowflakes With Happy Holidays

December 8, 2017

The Daily Pat Political Point. Say “Merry Christmas,” or say “Happy Holidays.” It doesn’t matter to me.

Do you know how to make America great again?

Not by reinvesting in the American middle class with tax breaks, or affordable education and health care, or even a stable infrastructure.

You silly people, we have to provide billions in tax cuts for the rich elite donor base!

Nope. The way to make American great is to start proclaiming “Merry Christmas!

Don’t be politically correct and substitute “Christmas” with “Holiday.”

Oops! I just said a bad word.

Holiday.

Seems like an innocuous kind of word.

It means vacation. To Commemorate an event.

I thought saying “Happy Holidays” was a neat, concise way to wrap-up “Merry Christmas,” “Happy Hanukkah,” and “Happy New Year’s” in one short two-word phrase.

And nobody beat me up for it.

That was then.

Always finding ways to divide the American populace (and years before we learned of their sexual assaulting ways), Roger Ailes and Bill O’Reilly declared that America was engulfed in a “War On Christmas.”

Millions of Americans actually believed this despite all evidence to the contrary.!

Is there really a “War On Christmas” we have Christmas songs, Christmas plays, Christmas concerts, Christmas movies, Christmas sales, Christmas Lights, Christmas Trees, Christmas cookies, Christmas presents, Christmas commercials, Christmas wreaths, Christmas bazaar, Christmas parades, Christmas cards, Christmas cakes, Christmas sweaters, Christmas socks, Christmas shoes, Christmas stockings, “We Wish You A Merry Christmas,” “Christmas In Hollis,” “White Christmas,” “Black Christmas,” Christmas Cheer, Christmas Carols, Christmas snow, and football on Christmas?

But President Trump wants you to believe that all is right with the world because you can again proudly proclaim “Merry Christmas.”

The “Merry Christmas” brigade demands you say it, or else they’ll get real, real, real mad. But don’t dare call them snowflakes.

So, to be P-C, let me wish you a Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Feast of Our Lady Of Guadalupe, Happy Winter Solstice, Happy New Year, and Happy Rohatsu.

Or to make it simple, “Happy Holidays!”

