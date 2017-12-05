Daily Pat Political Point–December 5, 2017–Stop Flashing Your Brights At Me!

December 5, 2017

Here’s today’s “Daily Pat Political Point” with Pat Johnston. Pat’s brand new car contains HID headlights. While he loves them, it appears his fellow drivers do not!

Sometimes I’ll use the “Daily Pat Political Points” to highlight personal experiences or feelings on a range of subjects.

This is one of those times.

I recently purchased a brand new Jeep Cherokee Latitude, and if you don’t mind me saying, it rocks!

But it seems my fellow drivers don’t exactly enjoy one particular aspect of my new ride.

Ever since I purchased my Jeep, I’ve noticed at least two or three drivers on my morning commute will flash their brights at me. When it first happened, I thought I accidentally turned-on the brights.

But I hadn’t!

The trend of angry drivers flashing their brights has remained steady some six weeks after buying the car.

It’s starting to get on my nerves!

Now, I’ll admit that these High Intensity Discharge lights provide plenty of coverage, especially on the periphery, which I enjoy since the majority of my commute is country driving. It’s comforting to see deer in the far distance rather than seeing them at the last moment!

Other drivers apparently don’t share the same comfort from my headlights.

While on my way to the station the other day, I sat at an intersection, waiting for the traffic light to turn green. As I waited, the car sitting across from me turned-on their brights, and left them on! So, I flashed my brights to show that I didn’t have them activated. The driver quickly turned-off their brights, but then reengaged them, to which I reengaged mine!

We were having a bright-light showdown!

After the light turned green, we slowly passed each other, like two Wild West gunslingers staring each other down!

Shortly after that bizarre face-off, another SUV shined his bright headlights in my face, and again, I flashed my brights.

This is starting to get a little old.

So, looking for ways to quell the situation, I contacted my dealership. The head mechanic says he has similar experiences with his car every morning. He gave me some great advice: “Get used to it.”

Consider this a public service announcement for drivers whose cars are not equipped with HID headlights.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s not our fault! We can’t help it that 1 in 5 of you feel like we’re blinding you. We’re not trying to hurt or anger you.

The AAA Foundation recommends that we all clean the inside and outside of the windshield, which would help cut the glare from another driver’s headlamps. And see your eye doctor soon if the HID lights are causing you problems. It could be the start of cataracts.

In the end, every car will be equipped with HID lights, and we’ll all make each other blind on the roadways.

Doesn’t that make you feel safe?

pat@wsgw.com

