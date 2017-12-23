Daily Pat Political Point–December 22, 2017–Pass On Part-Time Legislature

December 22, 2017

Conservative backers are pushing to make Michigan a part-time legislature. The “Daily Pat Political Point” says that’s great, if you want Michigan to become Mississippi.

Michigan could possibly have a bevy of initiatives on the 2018 ballot. One such proposal could make Michigan a part-time legislature. Why is that a problem?

A group called Clean MI Government is pushing to make Michigan another part-time legislature state. It’s got the backing of Republican Lt. Governor Brian Calley, along with former Republican National Committee member–and frequent gay-basher–Dave Agema. President Donald Trump’s state deputy campaign director is also backing this proposal.

Michigan is one of ten states considered to have a full-time legislature. About 14 states are have part-time legislatures. The rest are what the National Conference of State Committees describes as “hybrid” legislatures, in which representatives spend at least two-thirds of their time working in the legislature.

Clean MI Government wants the legislature only in session from January through April. The group argues that by switching Michigan to a part-time legislature, representatives will focus only on the important issues. Supporters also say taxpayers will save money, too.

That sounds great until you realize state representatives would make around $31,000. Additionally, there aren’t many people who have jobs where they can take-off four months to work in the legislature.

So, who could work in a part-time legislature?

Those on the inside. Those in the donor class. Those who could pass laws, and benefit from those laws after term limits send them back into the private sector.

Now you can see why Devos cash is behind such an effort.

We don’t need legislators to barely work to solve important problems. We’ve already got that with Michigan Republicans running Lansing.

We need people who will govern for the people. I know, what a novel idea.

Part-time legislature supporters like Calley and the Devos family dream of Michigan emulating Mississippi.

You know, the state that ranks near the bottom in education, and dead last in health. Mississippi’s part-time legislature fought against Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion which could’ve helped a poverty-stricken state like Mississippi.

And that’s the goal of the Clean MI Government campaign–turning Michigan into Michissippi!

