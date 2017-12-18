Daily Pat Political Point–December 18, 2017–The Corker Kickback

December 18, 2017

Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker is shocked to learn how a last-minute provision to the GOP Tax Scam Bill would help him make a cool $1 million!

*******************************************

This is a story about why Republicans are hiding behind the curtains to rush through their $1.5 trillion Tax Scam giveaway.

Despite the bill’s massive unpopularity, the GOP is willing to pay a heavy political price by giving rich people more money!

That’s because the Republican Party’s main reason for being is to redistribute wealth to the top. It’s about profit. It’s about greed. It’s about power.

Enter Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker. He’s retiring in 2018, which is why he’s been one of the few Republicans to level criticism on Donald Trump.

Corker even voted against the Senate’s Tax Scam Bill, citing rising deficits as his main concern.

But suddenly, after the House and Senate conferees released the final Tax Scam Bill, Senator Corker announced his support for the bill.

What changed, Bob?

The International Business Times released a bombshell report showing how a last-minute provision to the final bill would benefit Corker and Donald Trump.

The reconciled bill includes a 20% tax break for real estate moguls, like Bob Corker and Donald Trump!

Senator Corker’s doing his best Claude Rains impersonation by acting shocked that there’s gambling in this establishment!

But Bob, we’re not dumb. Something caused you to switch your vote.

The Corker Kickback shows exactly what this GOP Tax Scam Bill is all about, and it ain’t about us.

It’s about the rich and connected using government to augment their bank accounts.

Will Bob Corker vote for final bill despite the Corker Kickback?

Of course, he will!

He’s not coming back for another term. He’s got nothing to lose, and everything to gain.

And that’s a KICK to the gut to the rest of us!

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”