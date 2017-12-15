Daily Pat Political Point–December 15, 2017–Fighting To Prevail Michigan’s Prevailing Wage

December 15, 2017

Today’s “Daily Pat Political Point” highlights the forces trying to repeal Michigan’s Prevailing Wage Law.

*************************************

It’s part of the long-game conservatives have played in Michigan and in other states: Find inventive ways to throw money at big money donors while stealing from the poor and middle classes.

That’s happening again as Michigan conservatives try to eviscerate the state’s Prevailing Wage law.

Michigan’s Prevailing Wage law protects workers by requiring all of them be paid union-level wages for state projects. The law has been in place since 1965.

A recent Economic Policy Institute study examined how repealing a similar law in Kentucky would detrimentally affect workers. A repeal would lead to a less-skilled workforce, lower wages, more workers needing welfare assistance, and the hiring of cheaper out-of-state workers. EPI says repeal would have another unintended consequence of hurting military veterans who tend to apply for construction jobs.

It’s not a hard concept to understand: Provide quality pay, you get quality results.

And, believe it or not, Republican Governor Rick Snyder and I share the same view on this issue. I know, Stop The Presses!

There are some who don’t believe in that concept.

Protecting Michigan Taxpayers submitted signatures to repeal the law. This drive is backed by a non-union contractor trade entity and lots and lots of Devos cash. They hope the Republican legislature will repeal the law within 40 days.

Now, if the legislature decides not to act, the initiative will be up to the voters to decide.

That’s why it’s great news that pro-Prevailing Wage groups are busy embarking on a counter ballot initiative of their own. In case the legislature repeals the law, an initiative to reinstate the law would most likely be on the 2018 ballot.

And that’s where you can see where state Republican leaders are in a bind. If they vote to repeal it, they’ll encourage more voters to visit the ballot box in 2018 to overturn the repeal. If they do nothing, more voters will still visit the ballot box to overturn the repeal.

That’s because the people are fed up.

They’re fed up with fat cats elitists working behind the scenes to limit how much they can make. They’re fed up watching rich people use government to fatten their pocketbooks while telling us to deal with it.

Wasn’t it a decade ago when conservatives argued we couldn’t limit Wall Street executive pay since that would rob qualified people with incentive to seek those positions?

Why isn’t that the case for hard-working average Americans?

You and I both know the answer.

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”