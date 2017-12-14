Daily Pat Political Point–December 14, 2017–Conservative Conspiracies

December 14, 2017

Right wingers are suddenly anti-government. Robert Mueller, the FBI, and other intelligence agencies are all working together to bring down Donald Trump. And I’m nuts for believing there’s a second gunman in Dealey Plaza!

Conservatives loved, loved, LOVED the F.B.I. when then-Director James Comey reopened the Hillary Clinton email case weeks before the 2016 election.

Nothing illegal was found, of course, but the damage had been done.

To be honest, Comey’s announcement played a detrimental role in Clinton’s chances of winning. Comey once said he was “mildly nauseous” that the FBI could’ve influenced the election.

Then, conservatives loved knowing there were anti-Hillary forces within the F.B.I.

That was then.

Today, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump’s ties with Russia is resulting in arrests of key administration and campaign officials. Today, Republicans suddenly loath the FBI.

Conservatives are fuming over a former agent who wrote critical emails about Trump to his former lover. Trump’s DOJ quietly released those messages, hoping to thwart Mueller’s investigation. Yes, Mueller had the agent removed last Summer, but conservatives say this proves the FBI is filled with rogue agents trying to nail Trump.

By the way, one of emails called Trump an “idiot.” That’s in-line with 53% of Americans who said “idiot” was the first word that comes to mind when they think of Trump, according to a Quinniapiac poll. The agent is only sharing views consistent with the majority of America.

Sounding like a 60’s radical, Newt Gingrich says:

We’re expect insane stuff from Newt Gingrich. But even for Newt this is insane and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/94W1dEWG5t — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 8, 2017

“Mueller is corrupt. The senior FBI is corrupt. The System is corrupt.”

Gingrich is just one of many voices on right-wing dissing the Law & Order institutions of the United States. And they aren’t even aware of the irony.

What happened to Blue Lives Matter? What happened to believing in law and order?

Gingrich and the rest of the right wing are having it both ways.

They’re hoping you won’t notice.

They’re hoping you’ll be more mad at American institutions rather than Russia and Vladimir Putin using Trump to destroy those institutions from within.

Which should lead you to ask one question: “Why?”

pat@wsgw.com