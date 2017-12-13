Daily Pat Political Point–December 13, 2017–Bannon’s Swamp Is Drained

December 13, 2017

Democrat Doug Jones’s upset win over the far-right Roy Moore in Alabama’s senate race proves that Bannonism is helping the Dems.

If there’s one major lesson to be learned from the Alabama senate special election, it’s that Steve Bannon is helping Democrats.

Thanks to Steve Bannon’s backing of alleged mall cruiser Roy Moore, Republicans relinquished a safe and cozy ruby red senate seat.

Republicans now only have a 51-49 lead in the Senate after Democrat Doug Jones’s surprising victory, and Republicans blaming Bannon.

A former Mitt Romney strategists told Newsweek that Republicans should never lose in deep red states, unless they nominate “freaks” like Roy Moore.

Ouch.

Bannon thought he built a blueprint for success after Donald Trump’s victory.

Fake populism paired with division.

Bannon gravitated towards Moore’s supposed anti-establishment theocratic nutty ideas, like throwing away every Constitutional Amendment except for The Bill Of Rights.

If Moore and Bannon had their way slavery and banning women from voting would still be en vogue. And Trump ended up supporting Moore’s views and candidacy.

Alabama voters chose the guy who prosecuted the KKK rather than the guy who preyed on teenage girls–allegedly.

Alabama chose decency over Bannon and Trump.

As former Republican and NBA great Charles Barkley said, if Democrats pay attention to the needs of poor whites and people of color, they can win.

That makes sense since the highly unpopular Republican Tax Scam Bill reveals who Bannon, Trump, and the GOP really care about.

As Trish Regan said about the Republican Tax Scam bill on Fox Business News:

President Trump promised a HUGE tax cut for Christmas. This bill is good for CORPORATIONS, but for individuals, this is more like an ugly piece of coal! C’mon, you guys can do better! pic.twitter.com/PRCgHYUleB — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) December 12, 2017

That’s not Bernie Sanders, or Michael Moore, or Pat Johnston.

That’s Trish Regan! A lifelong supply-sider. And she even realizes how the Republican Tax Scam bill benefits Trump’s rich, elite, effete, donor base while leaving the rest of us hung to dry.

So thank you Steve Bannon and Donald Trump. Please, campaign some more in 2018.

Democrats could use your help!

