Daily Pat Political Point–December 12,2017–The Real Uranium Scandal

December 12, 2017

The Daily Pat Political Point from WSGW’s Pat Johnston. President Trump’s move to shrink Utah’s Bears Ears Monument will benefit energy companies searching for uranium. This is a real uranium scandal!

I have a real uranium scandal to share with you.

President Trump’s decision to gut Utah’s Bears Ears Monument by nearly 85% is nothing but a power grab by private interests who are strong Donald Trump donors.

At first glance, Trump’s decision to reverse Obama executive decision looks like another petty and political move. But further investigation proves differently.

The Washington Post reports that Energy Fuels Resources (a subsidiary of a Canadian firm) lobbied the Trump administration to shrink the monument’s size, allowing access to radioactive ore. The Post says Energy Fuels Resources pressed the administration to gut the monument months before Trump’s executive order.

The company paid a lobbying firm some $30,000 to bribe, I mean, influence, Trump’s decision. And it should be noted the lobbying firm was led by Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency deputy director nominee. Don’t you dare call that a conflict of interest!

Oh, the company says it’s not true that it pushed Trump around since there are no uranium mines in Bears Ears.

But Utah’s Republican governor even said the uranium deposits now sit outside the newly redrawn protective boundaries!

You see, the company begged Trump to rescind Obama’s order because there are were valuable uranium and vanadium deposits.

While uranium prices are currently on the low side, experts believe nuclear plant expansions in Asia will push future uranium prices higher.

Hence, the need to give public lands to private interests!

Donald Trump has shown a propensity to always side with crony capitalism. Look at how he just rolled-back an Obama order requiring airlines to disclose baggage fees when customers begin making ticket reservations.

When it doubt, Trump trusts crony capitalism over the people.

The Navajo Nation and other tribes are fighting Trump’s crony capital giveaway in court. They consider Bears Ears sacred land.

It’s kind of funny when you think of it.

We’re supposed to empathize with a man’s religious freedom if he refuses to bake a cake for a gay couple, but we suddenly throw away religious freedom for Native Americans.

But such is life in The Swamp.

