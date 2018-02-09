Daily Pat Political Point–Crazy Conspiracies Keep Collapsing–February 9, 2018

February 9, 2018

Daily Pat Political Point. The latest conservative conspiracy theory showing a deep state conspiracy against Donald Trump died as quickly as all of the other crazy theories.

Conservatives thought they had cracked the big conspiracy to stop Donald Trump from winning the presidency.

The latest conservative conspiracy theory broke this past Wednesday.

Nutty Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson thought he shattered the whole anti-Trump sting operation.

Johnson presented more text messages between FBI lawyer Peter Strzok and bureau lawyer Lisa Page. The two apparently had an affair.

The September of 2016 text messages contain one line, reading President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing.”

Oh, Snap!

Johnson had the smoking gun, proving Obama was working in cahoots with the bureau on Hillary’s email investigation.

Strzok and Page have been suspects #1 & #2 in bringing down the grand political caper.

But then Rupert Murdock’s Wall Street Journal performed a rare incident of journalism.

According to The Journal, Obama wanted to know everything about Russian election interference.

Obama didn’t need to “know everything” about the Clinton email case since the FBI closed it in July of 2016! And Obama was due to meet with Vladimir Putin days after text message.

How dare Obama demand to know how much Russia was interfering with our election!

Now, are you ready for some truth?

The Department of Homeland Security’s cyber-security expert told NBC News a true bombshell.

She said Russians successfully hacked into the voter information rolls in 21 states.

We’re one step closer to perhaps learning the Russians hacked into the voting machines.

Why are conservatives more interested in protecting Donald Trump than the integrity of our voting system?

What happened to putting country over party?

What happened to America First?

