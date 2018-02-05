Daily Pat Political Point–Borrowing To Boost Donors–February 5, 2018

February 5, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Reckless Republican fiscal policy is already forcing American to double its borrowing. This is fiscal conservatism?

The viscous cycle has officially commenced.

No, I’m not talking about the latest Republican hypocrisy where hating on law enforcement, like the FBI, is now a-ok.

I’m talking about Republican budget mismanagement.

The Washington Post reports the government is preparing to borrow nearly $1 trillion this fiscal year. If true, that would double the amount the government borrowed last year when a Democratic president resided in the White House.

And if that’s not enough, the Congressional Budget Office warns that unless Congress raises the debt limit, the Treasury Department could run out of money by March.

That’s next month.

The CBO named the culprit for this latest example of Republican fiscal irresponsibility: The GOP Tax Scam giveaway to the Top 1%.

You don’t say?

And somehow, someway, President Trump and his Republicans believe they can provide enough money to revamp the nation’s aging and antiquated infrastructure?

The American Society Of Civil Engineers says to completely fix “the nation’s roads, dams, airports and water and electrical systems,” we need to spend $4.7 trillion!

Why hasn’t repairing the nation’s infrastructure to meet 21st Century standards been a goal?

We’ve wasted too much time pushing this major need on the back-burner! And unlike tax cuts for rich people, or endless overseas wars, we’ll actually get a return on investment by fixing roads, water, and electrical systems!

Not only will the people benefit, but businesses will benefit as well.

But we’d rather let Republicans recklessly implode the nation’s budgets, causing another crippling recession.

Then Democrats will have to once again do the dirty work of cleaning-up the Republican mess by raising taxes, only to have the people then put Republicans back in office to cut taxes…

Oy.

The cycle will just continue with no end.

Don’t you miss the Obama Days when conservatives freaked-out over debt and deficits?

