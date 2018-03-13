Daily Pat Political Point–Betsy’s Cringe Worthy Interview An Indictment On School Choice–March 13, 2018

March 13, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ pure ignorance is a stinging indictment on her prized “school choice” program.

It’s a good thing President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday.

Because it let the ever-incompetent Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos off-the-hook over her cringe-worthy 60 Minutes interview last Sunday.

Actually, that interview revealed the ugly truth on how The Swamp is growing stronger and stronger under the Trump Regime.

DeVos is rich. And in Trump’s world, that means she must be smart!

She’s worked diligently through the years on destroying public schools in Michigan.

She is a champion for school choice, which gives students vouchers to attend private or charter schools.

It’s a clever way to siphon money away from public schools, which is the point.

In that disastrous interview, DeVos tried her best (and that’s not saying much) to argue her school choice education policies have helped Michigan. But as Leslie Stahl pointed out, Michigan “is doing worse” in recent years.

U.S. News & World Reports ranks Michigan 36th in education.

Test scores are dropping in Michigan despite “school choice.”

Third grade reading is down among all racial and socioeconomic groups.

A Michigan State University study reported test scores did NOT improve with students who used vouchers to leave one school for another.

The conservative Thomas B. Fordham Foundation recently ran its own study on school choice, and the results weren’t all that stunning. According to that report, students using vouchers fared worse academically compared to their public school peers.

And to top it all off, the school choice program is nothing but one big financial scam for the donor base.

Michigan has spent $1 billion on charter schools. Yet, on average, traditional public schools tend to score higher than their charter school counterparts.

Most of that $1 billion goes to for-profit charter schools, and the right-wing legislature in Lansing provides very little oversight in how those funds are being used.

It’s almost like DeVos is running a “quick-rich” scheme in Michigan!

And now, she’s trying to employ the same tactics with the rest of the country.

Stoneman Douglass high school shooting survivor David Hogg pinpointed exactly how DeVos got her job.

He said:

“-it’s important to realize that Betsy DeVos basically paid for her position. She doesn’t really have any experience in this area, she paid over $200 million to just to get this title and I think she’s not the right person for this.”

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is a public school student telling like it is.

Such is life, in The Swamp.

pat@wsgw.com

