Daily Pat Political Point–Attacking Americans With Disabilities Act?–February 16, 2018

February 16, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. House Republicans passed a bill that dismantles a significant portion of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

*******************************************************

Did Republicans talk about this during the 2016 campaign?

The Republican-led House passed a bill that essentially weakens the Americans With Disabilities Act. Or, as the conservative Washington Examiner calls it, the bill would “ease enforcement.”

The civil rights law guarantees disabled persons the right to gain access to public facilities, businesses, and transportation. It also gives disabled Americans the power to sue businesses that don’t provide “reasonable” accommodations.

But do disabled Americans really deserve “reasonable” accommodations?

Right-wing conservatives think we’re being too soft on people dealing with disabilities, apparently. It’s time for them to toughen-up!

They argue the ADA has resulted in “drive by lawsuits” by those evil lawyers. They view lawyers a bigger problem than business that failed to follow a 28-year old federal law.

So, House Republicans passed the “ADA Education and Reform Act.”

Under this Republican bill, people must file a written complaint to the business. That business would then have 60 days to “acknowledge” the complaint, and then 120 more days to “make substantial” progress.

Whatever that means.

I guess that means businesses could “make substantial” progress for decades! An extra step here, a handle bar

Is the ADA a confusing law? Do businesses not understand the law’s current statutes they must adhere to?

Or is this just another Republican law designed to protect big business over the people?

Well, let’s see.

The ADA doesn’t provide disabled Americans with a get-rich-quick scheme. If a person sues a business, they can only receive restitution on their legal fees.

However, and to be fair, some states do allow for plaintiffs to collect monetary damages.

But the so-called reform law’s not offering a way to stop that practice, which bar associations and states can better address.

Plus, businesses are winning in court by claiming providing “reasonable accommodations” produce on “undue” financial” burden on them.

This “reform” bill is just another example of the Republican Party’s disgust with the people–especially people who don’t have the means to bribe them.

If this were such a pressing issue affecting America’s economy, why didn’t Republicans talk about it as a campaign issue?

I mean, sharing your ideas on dismantling of the American With Disabilities Act would certainly be popular, right?

Right?

pat@wsgw.com

Click here to return to the First Day page.

Click here to listen to every “Daily Pat Political Point!”