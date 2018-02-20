Daily Pat Political Point–Alright, Who’s Kneeling At NASCAR?–February 20, 2018

February 20, 2018

The Daily Pat Political Point. The Daytona 500 experienced huge ratings drop. Did kneeling NASCAR drivers cause viewers to flee in droves?

What’s happening with NASCAR?

TV ratings for the car racing circuit’s biggest race of the year took a disastrous hit.

This Sunday’s Daytona 500 ratings came-in around 5.1, which The Washington Post reports is the lowest on record.

Viewership for the race dropped 22% from 2017, 16% from 2016, and a whopping 32% from 2015!

That, my friends, is a literal car wreck.

What is going on, here?

Did a driver take a knee before the race?

Doubtful since NASCAR banned its drivers from protesting during the National Anthem.

Did ratings take a massive dip because President Trump has criticized the sport for its lack of patriotism, like he did with the NFL?

That’s unlikely since Trump praised NASCAR’s insistence that drivers stand during the Star Spangled Banner.

So, why the drop?

Experts and fans point to a lack of big name drivers as Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. have retired.

Some don’t like the new rules with lap-after-lap of single-car driving with barely any passes.

If that sounds similar to the NFL’s lower ratings, it does.

Next to cable-cord cutting. the NFL is dealing with an angry, confused, and annoyed fan-base that doesn’t understand what’s an illegal tackle or a legal catch!

Several big-name players suffered season-ending injuries, and popular teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Green Bay Packers collectively played in just one playoff game this year.

NASCAR thought embracing Trump would score it a ratings boon.

It didn’t.

NASCAR is suffering in the ratings game just like all other sports.

The only difference between NASCAR and the NFL is that the NFL remains far and away, the king of sports viewing.

Maybe NASCAR should spend more time improving its brand in a new technological age rather than counting on Donald Trump to save it.

