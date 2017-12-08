Daily Pat Political Point–We’re #50! We’re #50!–December 7, 2017

December 7, 2017

The Daily Pat Political Point deals with the lack of transparency with the Michigan government–brought to you by years of Republican leadership!

Say it with me!

“We’re Number 50! We’re Number 50! We’re Number 50!”

When your state is ranked 50th out of 50 in a variety of categories, it’s usually something you don’t want to celebrate.

But Michigan’s ultra-conservative Republican leadership is fine being last place in transparency.

Michigan is now the only state where the public doesn’t know a thing about their legislators’ personal finances.

We won’t know if a politician has a potential conflict of interest with a bill, which is how they want it. Since they have that protective cushion, do you truly believe not one Michigan legislator has abused it?

You know better.

A recent report showed a number of state lawmakers pushing bills designed to help them financially in their post-legislative careers.

It’s easy to pull your own bootstraps when you set your own rules.

Working in secret and behind closed-doors is how things are done in The Snyder Era.

Governor Snyder just made a backroom deal with Enbridge, allowing the Canadian energy company to keep using Line 5 in the Straits of Mackinac.

Snyder not sidestepped his own advisory board, but stuck the deal after Enbridge hid information regarding missing protective coating on the pipeline!

I don’t know, but that sounds pretty important.

We’re talking about pumping oil through the Great Lakes–a freshwater resource.

But never willing to miss a chance to appear tone deaf in a water crisis, Governor Snyder rewarded Enbridge with a backroom deal!

We’re told to trust Snyder and Enbridge, and just shut-up.

Whether it’s lawmakers’ personal finances, greedy oil companies, or the failing and expensive charter schools system, Michigan operates in the dark.

And we’re told to deal with it!

For people who claim to despise government, these conservatives don’t want us knowing what they’re doing inside that government.

Say it with me, Michiganders! “We’re #50! We’re #50! We’re #50!”

