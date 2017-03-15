Czuprynski Effort To Amend Probation Terms Fails

Efforts by Bay City defense attorney Ed Czuprynski to amend terms of his recent probation including consuming alcohol, being in bars and driving past dusk have been rejected.

The ruling during a court hearing in Bay City Tuesday came from visiting Saginaw County District Court Judge M-Randall Jurrens who had imposed an 18 month probationary term on Czuprynski on January 18th.

The judge amended the probation on February 22nd when he allowed Czuprynski to use medical marijuana.

Since then, Czuprynski has been stopped twice by law enforcement including February 27th in Essexville for buying a 12 pack of beer and driving at night.

The other stop occurred March 7th in Hampton Township again for driving at night and after consuming beer at a downtown Bay City restaurant.

Czuprynski pled guilty last Thursday to four counts of probation violation, but not guilty to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The date of sentencing for his probation violations is pending.