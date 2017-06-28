Cyclist Dies in Mt. Pleasant Accident
By Michael Percha
|
Jun 28, 2017 @ 12:50 PM

A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Mt. Pleasant. State police responded to the accident Tuesday, June 27 around 8:25 p.m. The man and the vehicle were both traveling west on River Rd. near Deer Run Dr. The man was taken to a local hospital, then transported to a MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland, where he died. The 29-year-old female driver of the vehicle was injured.

Police believe alcohol is a factor in the accident. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

