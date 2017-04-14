Crowds Are Filling The Bleachers AT SVSU’s Ryder Center Cheering Robots

By Bill Hewitt
|
Apr 14, 6:12 PM
Robotics competitions underway at Saginaw Valley State University (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

There’s a fierce competition underway on the Saginaw Valley State University campus. But the competitors are robots. The students remotely controlling the robots are putting their STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, education training to work.

The event is sponsored by First Michigan. The group’s president, Gail Alpert says the boys and girls, ages 14 to 18, are exploring possible career options. She said there’s a vested interest by the robotics competition in getting students interested in the STEM fields because of a need for IT technicians or engineers in tomorrow’s work force.

Alpert said Michigan is by far a leader in this 21st Century method to recruit future employees. There are 450 robotics teams in the state. The nearest competitor is California, with 259 teams. There are four categories beginning at six years old, up through 18 years old.

