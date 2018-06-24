Crisp Sunflower Cookies

A great summer snack.

Ingredients:

3/4 cup Shortening

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Packed Brown Sugar

2 Eggs

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

2 cups Flour

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

1/2 teaspoon Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon Salt

2 cups Quick Cooking Oats

1 cup Flaked Coconut

1 cup Salted Sunflower Seeds

Method:

Cream the shortening and sugars until light and fluffy.

Add the eggs and vanilla, mixing well

Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt, adding to the creamed mixture, mixing well.

Stir in the oats, coconut and sunflower seeds.

Drop by teaspoon 2 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet.

Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 15 minutes, or until lightly brown.