Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Week Kicks Off in Saginaw

This week is National Crime Victims’ Rights Awareness Week and several activities are planned throughout Saginaw.

The rights of the victims of violent crimes has come a long way over the decades. The Crime Victims Rights Act was passed in 2004, giving victims of crimes eight rights:

The right to be reasonably protected from the accused. The right to reasonable, accurate, and timely notice of any public court proceeding, or any parole proceeding, involving the crime or of any release or escape of the accused., The right not to be excluded from any such public court proceeding, unless the court, after receiving clear and convincing evidence, determines that testimony by the victim would be materially altered if the victim heard other testimony at that proceeding. The right to be reasonably heard at any public proceeding in the district court involving release, plea, sentencing, or any parole proceeding. The reasonable right to confer with the attorney for the Government in the case. The right to full and timely restitution as provided in law. The right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay. The right to be treated with fairness and with respect for the victim’s dignity and privacy.

Saginaw Police Department Victim Services Specialist Brittany House says prior to the passage of the act, things often didn’t go well for victims.

“Honestly, the suspect probably had more rights than the victims to the point where they were not aware of the court proceedings. Basically, once the report was made, they didn’t really have any contact with law enforcement or the courts, the legal system, to find out what was ever happening… Pre-(Ronald) Reagan and the Crime Victim Rights (Act), there was a lot of victim blaming and victim shaming.”

House says she feels more could be done on the legislative end but thinks small cities like Saginaw taking it upon themselves to support victims and their rights is a step in the right direction.

State Representative Vanessa Guerra and State Senator Ken Horn were both in attendance at the kickoff event at Saginaw City Hall Monday, April 9. Horn says the recent Larry Nassar case highlights the importance of victims’ rights.

“We learned a huge lesson with the Larry Nassar incident at Michigan State University in that that first victim came in the mid to late 1990s to say, ‘Something is happening here, something wrong is happening here. They were shooed away… and we find out later that nearly 300 victims were violated.”

Mobile Medical Response and Saginaw County Central Dispatch were recognized as Crime Victims Agencies of the Year at Monday’s event. A youth support and play will be held Tuesday, April 10 at Mid Michigan Children’s Museum at 315 W. Genesee from 3:00-5:00 p.m. and Support Services and Healing Art will be offered Wednesday, April 11 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Center for Hope, 723 Emerson Street. Thursday, Friday and Saturday all have events planned as well, with people encouraged to explore the city’s services on Thursday, a Men as Peacemakers Conference at Delta College on Friday and a Resilience Walk and Balloon Release Saturday. For more information, visit the Saginaw Crime Victims’ Rights Facebook page.