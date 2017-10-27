Crews From Multiple Departments Battle M-52 House Fire

No injuries were reported as crews from several Saginaw County fire departments battled a late afternoon house fire into the early evening at 414 South Graham or M-52 near M-46 in Thomas Township.

Officials say the blaze spread from the front of the attached garage into the attic of the ranch style house.

That prompted a request for mutual aid from the Tri-Township, James and Richland Township Fire Departments.

The initial alarm came in around 5:15 Friday afternoon, requiring M-52 to be blocked off by Saginaw County Sheriff’s Deputies including access from M-46.

Losses from the fire are being called extensive, but no dollar figure on the damage was available.

The Red Cross had to be called in to help the family find alternative living arrangements.

The cause of the fire which may have started in the garage is still under investigation.