Creme De Menthe Bars

A very sweet treat.

Ingredients:

Crust:

1/2 cup Butter, melted

1/4 cup Cocoa Powder

1/2 cup Powdered Sugar

1 Egg, beaten

1 teaspoon Vanilla

2 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs

1 cup Coconut

Filling:

1 cup Butter, melted

6 tablespoons Creme De Menthe

4 teaspoons Instant Vanilla Pudding and Pie Filling

4 cups Powdered Sugar

Topping:

1/2 cup Butter, melted

2 cups Chocolate Chips

Method:

For the crust, mix the butter, cocoa, sugar, egg, vanilla, cracker crumbs and coconut together.

Press into a 9 x 13 pan and chill.

Mix the filling ingredients together, and spread over chilled crust.

Chill again.

Melt the chocolate chips and butter together.

Spread over chilled filling.

Chill again before serving.