Creme De Menthe Bars

A very sweet treat.
Ingredients:
Crust:
1/2 cup Butter, melted
1/4 cup Cocoa Powder
1/2 cup Powdered Sugar
1 Egg, beaten
1 teaspoon Vanilla
2 cups Graham Cracker Crumbs
1 cup Coconut
Filling:
1 cup Butter, melted
6 tablespoons Creme De Menthe
4 teaspoons Instant Vanilla Pudding and Pie Filling
4 cups Powdered Sugar
Topping:
1/2 cup Butter, melted
2 cups Chocolate Chips
Method:
For the crust, mix the butter, cocoa, sugar, egg, vanilla, cracker crumbs and coconut together.
Press into a 9 x 13 pan and chill.
Mix the filling ingredients together, and spread over chilled crust.
Chill again.
Melt the chocolate chips and butter together.
Spread over chilled filling.
Chill again before serving.