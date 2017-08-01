Creative Cupcake Contest Results!

Today was the Creative Cupcake Contest at the Saginaw County Fair! Thank you to our sponsors Saginaw County Fair and Pioneer Sugar! To see all of the photos from today please below!

CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR WINNERS!

First Place: Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw: “Garden Party Triple Chocolate Delight Cupcakes”

Second Place: Colleen Gawrylowicz, Caro: “Banana Split Cupcakes”

Third Place: Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin: “My Momma’s German Chocolate Cupcakes”

HERE ARE THE “CREATIVE CUPCAKE” CONTESTANTS:

– Kim Gleason, Auburn: “French Toast and Bacon Cupcakes”

– Carol Socier, Bay City: “Flower Garden Cupcakes”

– Donna Bardocz, Howell: “Michigan Apple Baby Bundt Cupcakes”

– Joan Gerhardt, Saginaw: “Garden Party Triple Chocolate Delight Cupcakes”

– Barb Wheeler, Royal Oak: “Mixed Flower Basket Bouquet Cupcakes”

– Linda Stanley, Warren: “Triple Chocolate Black Forest Torte Cupcakes”

– Sally Sibthorpe, Shelby Township: “Succulents Selection Cupcakes”

– Cheryl Williams, Bay City: “Cher’s Chocolate Cherry Cupcakes”

– Colleen Gawrylowicz, Caro: “Banana Split Cupcakes”

– Linda Schmidt, Kawkawlin: “My Momma’s German Chocolate Cupcakes”

– Errol Burton, Saginaw: Chocolate Raspberry Ganache Cupcakes”

Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all the contestants!